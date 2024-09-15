Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

Spark I Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Spark I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. Spark I Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

