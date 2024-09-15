SPACE ID Price Hits $0.34 (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $233.68 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,705,916 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 680,705,916.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.34867786 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $5,832,831.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

