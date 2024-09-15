SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.41. 143,780 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 108,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

Institutional Trading of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

