SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 0.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 3,301,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 36,923,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.74.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,728 shares of company stock worth $2,501,976 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

