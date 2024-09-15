Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Soluna Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of Soluna stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 3,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139. Soluna has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

