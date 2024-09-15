Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Soluna Stock Up 10.2 %
Shares of Soluna stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 3,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139. Soluna has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.
