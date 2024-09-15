Solana Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Solana has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion and approximately $925.48 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solana has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $137.75 or 0.00228692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana Coin Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 584,449,656 coins and its circulating supply is 468,110,594 coins. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

