Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, an increase of 167.8% from the August 15th total of 76,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Society Pass from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Society Pass
Society Pass Price Performance
Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 190.69% and a negative return on equity of 281.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Society Pass will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Society Pass
Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.
Featured Stories
