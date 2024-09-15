Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Director Sells $83,852.22 in Stock

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,638.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SKYE opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Equities research analysts expect that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $4,486,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,213,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,005,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKYE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

