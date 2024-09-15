SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,003 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,621,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $150,591.15.

On Monday, July 29th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $155,204.73.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $131,703.63.

SiTime Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.78. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $165.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 281.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

