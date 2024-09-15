Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Update

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, an increase of 497.4% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 124,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Singularity Future Technology has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Singularity Future Technology alerts:

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.