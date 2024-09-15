Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Update

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, an increase of 497.4% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 124,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Singularity Future Technology has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06.
Singularity Future Technology Company Profile
