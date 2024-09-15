Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Short Interest Down 17.9% in August

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $22.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Up 119.1 %

OMIC opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.77. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($8.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.86) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 54.66% and a negative net margin of 3,375.72%.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

