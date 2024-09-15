Siacoin Market Capitalization Tops $248.54 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $248.54 million and $1.45 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,983.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00544804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00107625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.00282945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00030628 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00079776 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

