Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Grows By 59.8%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the August 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $32.58 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $581.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

