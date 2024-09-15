Short Interest in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Increases By 15.0%

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VPLS opened at $79.46 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
