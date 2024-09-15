Short Interest in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Rises By 22.6%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 921,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Tuya Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:TUYA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. 864,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Tuya has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Tuya Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 139.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.