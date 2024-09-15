Short Interest in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Rises By 22.6%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 921,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Tuya Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:TUYA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. 864,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Tuya has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Tuya Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 139.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.