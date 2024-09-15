Short Interest in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Rises By 22.6%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 921,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Tuya Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSE:TUYA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. 864,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Tuya has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.35.
Tuya Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Institutional Trading of Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
