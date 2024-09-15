Short Interest in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Declines By 20.0%

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TLSI opened at $4.52 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at TriSalus Life Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela bought 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLSI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 110,966 shares during the period. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLSI. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

