Short Interest in Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Expands By 15.0%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,198.0 days.
Toho Price Performance
Shares of TKCOF remained flat at $38.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. Toho has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $37.17.
Toho Company Profile
