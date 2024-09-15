Short Interest in Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Rises By 101.2%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STCB stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 14,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Starco Brands has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Starco Brands had a negative return on equity of 66.88% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

