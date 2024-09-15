Short Interest in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Declines By 32.2%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 771,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $498.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

