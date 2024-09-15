Short Interest in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Decreases By 23.8%

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $5,405,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $553,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKGR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.26. 7,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. SK Growth Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

