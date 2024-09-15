Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Rises By 110.0%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,900 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the August 15th total of 315,700 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shineco Stock Up 22.5 %

Shares of SISI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,097. Shineco has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

