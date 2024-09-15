Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Expands By 74.8%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,429,600 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the August 15th total of 6,539,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Stock Performance

SZENF stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Seazen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Get Seazen Group alerts:

About Seazen Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.