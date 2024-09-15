Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Expands By 74.8%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,429,600 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the August 15th total of 6,539,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Seazen Group Stock Performance
SZENF stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Seazen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.
About Seazen Group
