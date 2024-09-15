Short Interest in Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Drops By 21.1%

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.6 days.

Shares of SCOTF remained flat at $80.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

