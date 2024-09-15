Short Interest in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Drops By 31.0%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,308,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

SANG traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.20. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

