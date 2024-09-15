Short Interest in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Expands By 34.8%

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIPI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. 21,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $56.15.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.4568 dividend. This represents a $17.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

