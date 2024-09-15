Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Rises By 21.1%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 32,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Recon Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RCON traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 24,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

