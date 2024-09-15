Short Interest in Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Increases By 400.0%

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of RWWI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.78. 260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774. Rand Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

