Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Decreases By 32.7%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLY remained flat at $4.43 during trading hours on Friday. 319,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.72.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
