Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Decreases By 32.7%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLY remained flat at $4.43 during trading hours on Friday. 319,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

