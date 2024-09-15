Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Expands By 21.8%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,269,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 5,149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,347.5 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

OPHLF stock remained flat at $15.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.85 million during the quarter. Ono Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ono Pharmaceutical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.