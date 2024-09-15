Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Grows By 119.0%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Nephros at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NEPH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,634. Nephros has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

About Nephros

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.