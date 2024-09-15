Short Interest in NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Expands By 25.0%

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance
Shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
