Short Interest in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) Rises By 115.7%

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the August 15th total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Monogram Orthopaedics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of MGRM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 313,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,654. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.22. Monogram Orthopaedics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics ( NASDAQ:MGRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monogram Orthopaedics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

