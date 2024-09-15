Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Declines By 18.1%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Makita Stock Performance

Shares of MKTAY opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.76. Makita has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

