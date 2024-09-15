Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Decreases By 29.5%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Leafly Price Performance

Shares of LFLYW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,119. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

