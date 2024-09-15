Short Interest in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Grows By 134.1%

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $972,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICOP opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Company Profile

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

