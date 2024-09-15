Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Increases By 113.9%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 50,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.