Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Grows By 22.9%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. 277,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $202,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

