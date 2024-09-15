Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Declines By 37.7%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HERXF remained flat at $23.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

