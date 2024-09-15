Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Increases By 100.0%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance

HWCPZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $25.58.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

