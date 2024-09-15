Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Drops By 25.0%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,793,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TSLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 1,380,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,031. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 728.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,015 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 117,867 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

