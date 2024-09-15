Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Drops By 25.0%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,793,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ TSLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 1,380,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,031. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
