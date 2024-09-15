Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Grows By 21.0%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $44.79. 338,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
