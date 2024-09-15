Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Grows By 21.0%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $44.79. 338,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33.

Get Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.