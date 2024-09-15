Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Increases By 239.6%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 239.6% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. 41,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

