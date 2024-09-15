Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Increases By 116.6%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 566,600 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the August 15th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,666.0 days.

Corporate Travel Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTMLF opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Corporate Travel Management has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

