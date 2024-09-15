Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Increases By 116.6%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 566,600 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the August 15th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,666.0 days.
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
OTCMKTS CTMLF opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Corporate Travel Management has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $8.78.
About Corporate Travel Management
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corporate Travel Management
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.