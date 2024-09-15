Short Interest in Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Decreases By 62.1%

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the August 15th total of 1,128,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Coppernico Metals Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of CPPMF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coppernico Metals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

Coppernico Metals Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

