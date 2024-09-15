Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Decreases By 36.8%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 0.8 %

Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.