Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Decreases By 32.9%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CDIOW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,698. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile
