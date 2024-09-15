Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Decreases By 32.9%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDIOW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,698. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.