Short Interest in CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Increases By 25.4%

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 664,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLDHF remained flat at C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. CapitaLand China Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$0.58.

Get CapitaLand China Trust alerts:

About CapitaLand China Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). CLCT's portfolio constitutes nine6 shopping malls, five business park properties and four logistics park properties. The geographically diversified portfolio has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 1.8 million square metres (sq m), located across 12 leading Chinese cities.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand China Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand China Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.