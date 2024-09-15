Short Interest in Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Increases By 36.4%

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMRI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

