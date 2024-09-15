Short Interest in Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Increases By 36.4%

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMRI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bushido Capital US Equity ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.