Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Rises By 22.2%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in BRT Apartments by 187.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $19.00. 18,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,029. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $356.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Stories

