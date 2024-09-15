Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Increases By 42.3%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLIN. Westpark Capital began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.