Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Increases By 42.3%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLIN. Westpark Capital began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLIN remained flat at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,703. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.